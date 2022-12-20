ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Shaheer Sheikh unveils twist in the tale of ‘Woh Toh Hai Albela’

NewsWire
0
0

Popular TV actor Shaheer Sheikh has opened up about changes in the story line that the audience will witness in the upcoming episodes of ‘Woh Toh Hai Albela’.

Stating that such changes always work positively in a show, Shaheer said: “So in the coming week, the audience will witness something very drastic in the story line. I think it’s a good thing to surprise the audience, and it also gives us a chance to do something different. It is very interesting for me because the shades of my character would change and the dynamics with the other characters would also change, so we all are very excited.”

On how much he relates to his character, the actor said, “I think anyone can relate to the character of ‘Kanha’ because the show itself is about family and ‘Kanha’ is always trying to protect his family. He cares for his family, loves his mother, wife (‘Sayuri’), sisters, and brother. That is a feeling that every guy can relate to.”

The actor’s on-screen chemistry with Hiba Nawab, who plays ‘Sayuri’, is being loved by their fans.

Talking about it, Shaheer said: “It has been an amazing experience to work with Hiba. She is a good performer and she’s always so well-prepared for each shoot. That’s something I don’t get to see easily these days… Seeing her at work is motivating. She’s a happy person and it’s always good to be around happy people.”

20221220-214003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Pradeep Duhan: Everyone gets ‘bi-curious’ in life at some stage

    Salman Khan summoned to court: Misbehaved with a journalist

    Singapore refuses to clear ‘Blue Sattai’ Maran’s ‘Anti-Indian’ for release

    Shreya Patel reveals new twist in ‘Balika Vadhu’