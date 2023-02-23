ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIASPORTS

Shahid Kapoor brings A-game to the table with Khiladi campaign

NewsWire
0
0

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor, who is basking in the success of his recently released streaming show, ‘Farzi’, has shot for the campaign of sports platform khiladi.com.

Energetic versatile and jovial, the actor changed the vibe in the studio, as soon as he stepped in for the campaign shoot of the sports platform. While the shoot was fun, it reflects in the final output as well. The first reel which has gone live on the actor’s instagram handle, shows him in an office set up.

Check out the campaign: https://www.instagram.com/reel/CooxmQQPm-C/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

Donning a blue shirt paired with a striped waistcoat, he is seen kicking his feet up on the table while his boss negotiates his bonus percentage.

20230223-105002

