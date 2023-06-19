ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon’s ‘An Impossible Love Story’ locked for Dec 7

NewsWire
0
0

Actors Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon-starrer ‘An Impossible Love Story’ will be releasing on December 7 this year.

Dinesh Vijan shared the news on the official Instagram handle of Maddock Films on Monday morning. The makers also shared a poster of the film featuring the two stars. It had “in cinemas on December 7” written on it.

The poster was captioned: “Mark your calendars for this impossible love story that unfolds on 7th December 2023! Brought to you by Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan starring Shahid Kapoor & Kriti Sanon together for the first time ever! Written & Directed by: Amit Joshi & Aradhana Sah Produced by: Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande & Laxman Utekar, A Maddock Films production.”

The film is directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah. It also stars Dimple Kapadia and Dharmendra among many other names.

This will be the first time Kriti and Shahid will be seen sharing screen space together. Other details related to the film are under wraps.

20230619-095202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Guneet Monga Kapoor says ‘Kathal’ an effort to speak about absurdity...

    Fanboy Ammy Virk poses with stars of 1983; special screening for...

    Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Maldives pictures are ‘girl getaway’ goals!

    Rasika Dugal wraps up second schedule of supernatural horror ‘Adhura’