Shahid Kapoor has come a long way since his debut in 2003. He has established himself as one of the most celebrated talents in Bollywood. He has time and again proven his talent through his diverse choice of movies and taken on roles that require him to display plenty of depth of character.

His last release was the sports drama, ‘Jersey’, a movie that took a lot longer to reach the theatres than was originally planned, thanks to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The movie finally released in cinemas on April 22, 2022 but failed to entice movie goers into buying tickets.

This could be due to the fact that only a week earlier, Yash’s much awaited, ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ had released pan india and was still raking in audiences in droves.

However, despite the dismal collections, ‘Jersey’ gained a lot of critical acclaim and Shahid Kapoor was lauded for his performance in this coming-of-age inspiring sports drama.

For those not aware, Shahid Kapoor’s ‘Jersey’ is the remake of a popular Telugu movie of the same name, which even won a National Award. The Telugu movie was headlined by actor Nani and it was directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri. Tinnanuri ended up directing the Hindi version as well and besides Shahid, the movie also starred Pankaj Kapur and Mrinal Thakur in important roles.

Recently, in a conversation with PTI, actor Shahid Kapoor talked about his thoughts on the box office failure of ‘Jersey’. He said, “Jersey is close to my heart. It received a lot of love. But it’s been two years since COVID-19 and we need to understand how the audience feels. It’s time for all of us to learn. Jerseys will always be close to my heart; it has taught me that anything can happen in life.”

Shahid was also asked if the box office failure of the movie caused him even a momentary regret, but the actor was clear that ‘Jersey’ was a movie that would always be close to his heart and that he was “not at all second guessing” his choice of taking it up.