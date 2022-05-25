‘Jersey’ actor Shahid Kapoor recently revealed that the voice used for his character in the movie, ‘Chup Chup Ke’ was a dubbed one and not his own.

Recently, when speaking to Netflix, Shahid happened to read a comment online, which said, “Can’t believe this is the same guy who used to do ‘Jabba Jabba’ once.”

For the unversed, in the movie, ‘Chup Chup Ke’ Shahid played the role of a man who was pretending to be mute. Reading the comment, the actor recalled that back then director Priyadarshan had someone else dub lines for his character and that he never even informed him that he was doing so.

Reacting to the online comment, Shahid said, “Oh I know what you’re talking about,” and quickly added, “Just FYI, in case you didn’t know, that ‘Jabba Jabba’ voice was not my voice. I also reacted to it the same way the audience did because when I saw the film and at that time, I was a newcomer, so, zyada importance nahi milti jab aap newcomer hote ho (you don’t get much importance when you are a newcomer).”

Speaking about this, Shahid further said, “Toh unhone mujhe bataye bina, because woh Priyadarshan ne film banayi thi, aur woh Chennai mei apni dubbing aur woh sab karte the. Toh wohin se unhone kisi ko leke woh ‘Dabba Dabba’ kisi aur se kara di (They never told me because Priyadarshan made this film and he would do all his dubbing in Chennai itself; So, he found someone there itself and made them dub ‘Dabba Dabba’).

Shahid also said that he only realised that his voice was dubbed over, when he watched the movie after it was released. He said, “Jab maine film dekhi toh (When I watched the film) I was looking at the film, I was like, ‘Ye kiski awaz hai (Whose voice is this)?’ and everyone was like, ‘Oh, he’s so funny!’ and I was like ‘Yeah but it’s not me’. I knew because I know what my voice sounds like.”

‘Chup Chup Ke’ was a comedy-drama movie that released in 2006. The movie was adapted from a Malayalam movie called ‘Punjabi House’, which released in 1998. Besides, Shahid Kapoor, the movie also starred, Kareena Kapoor, Suniel Shetty, Neha Dhupia, Rajpal Yadav, Paresh Rawal, Shakti Kapoor, Anupam Kher and Om Puri.

On the work front, Shahid was last seen in the Gautam Tinnanuri Hindi remake movie, ‘Jersey’, which also starred Pankaj Kapur and Mrinal Thakur.

Besides this, Shahid Kapoor will soon be seen in his OTT debut series, ‘Farzi’ which has been helmed by noted filmmakers Krishna DK and Raj Nidimoru. Besides, Shahid, the series also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Kay Kay Menon, Raashii Khanna, Regina Cassandra, Bhuvan Arora, Zakir Hussain, Kubbra Sait and Amol Palekar.