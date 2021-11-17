Actor Shahid Kapoor’s next film titled ‘Bull’ has been locked for a 2023 release. The film will hit the big screen on April 7, 2023.

The film directed by debutant director Aditya Nimbalkar, is set in the 1980s and is inspired by real-life events. This is the first co-production between T-Series and Guilty By Association.

Bhushan Kumar, Managing Director, T-Series said: “‘Bull’ is an ambitious project and one the biggest action movies coming out of T-Series stable, we continue to reassure audience’s long standing romance with the silver screen with this release. It is a Shahid Kapoor film tailor-made to be viewed at your nearest theatre.”

‘Bull’ is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series, is a Guilty By Association production with story by Parveez Shaikh and Aseem Arrora and directed by Aditya Nimbalkar.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Amar Butala and Garima Mehta, the film is slated to hit the floors in early 2022.

Amar Butala, Producer, Guilty By Association (GBA) said: “‘Bull’ marks the beginning of our association with Bhushan Kumar ji and Shahid who will be seen in a new action avatar in the film. We hope to deliver a big screen extravaganza packed with adrenaline so it truly is a Good Friday at the box-office.”

Garima Mehta, Producer, Guilty By Association (GBA) added: “‘Bull’ is inspired by the valour of our men in uniform. It is sure to enthrall and inspire all at the same time”.

