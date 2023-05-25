ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Shahid Kapoor to lead action thriller helmed by Malayalam director Rosshan Andrrews

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor, who received a lot of positive response for his streaming series ‘Farzi’, is set to headline an action thriller film directed by Malayalam director Rosshan Andrrews, who is known for blockbusters like ‘Salute’ and ‘Kayamkulam Kochunni’.

The plot follows a brilliant yet rebellious police officer investigating a high-profile case. As he delves deeper into the case, he uncovers a web of deceit and betrayal, leading him down a thrilling and dangerous path.

Talking about the film, Shahid said: “It’s rare to find a subject that has action, thrill, drama and suspense all packed into one script and I am really looking forward to this. Rosshan Andrrews is a veteran filmmaker whose Malayalam filmography is spectacular. We have spent many months together now and it will be a pleasure to work with such a fantastic cinematic mind. I can’t wait to bring this exhilarating, entertaining and thrilling story to the masses.”

The yet-to-be-titled film will be produced by Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films. Director Rosshan Andrrews said: “I am thrilled to make my Bollywood debut with this gripping story and work with such an incredible team of professionals. As a director, I aim to create an immersive cinematic experience that leaves audiences awed. I believe that this project has all the necessary elements to achieve that goal.”

Producer Siddharth Roy Kapur is confident that it has all the elements that make an incredible film.

He said: “With two incredibly gifted artistes like Shahid and Rosshan coming together to bring to life a truly unique screenplay, I’m confident that we will deliver a film that will leave audiences mesmerised. Together with our partners Zee Studios, we eagerly look forward to presenting a spellbinding cinematic experience.”

The film is scheduled to go on floors in the second half of 2023 and will release in 2024.

