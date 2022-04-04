The new trailer of Shahid Kapoor’s sports drama ‘Jersey’ has been released today. The movie’s original release date was delayed due to Covid-19 and the movie is now set to hit the big screens of April 14.

Shahid Kapoor shared the trailer of the movie on his social media. ‘Jersey’ is the remake of a Telugu movie of the same name and it has been directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the same person who directed the original Telugu movie.

Jersey is releasing in theatres after a 4-month long delay due to the surge of Covid-19 cases.

In the movie Shahid plays the role of an out of form cricketer who tries to find his form and lost fame again on the cricket field prompted and encouraged by his son. The movie also stars Pankaj Kapur and Mrunal Thakur in important roles.

The new trailer shows Shahid’s stroke play in the field followed by Mrunal telling him, “You had your chance”. Then we see other people pulling him down reminding him that his days on the cricket field are over as he is 36 years old.

He is egged on by his son who tells him, “When you play cricket, you look like a hero to me.”

Motivated by his son, Shahid’s character makes a comeback to the field.

The official synopsis of the movie states: “An ex-cricketer struggling to make ends meet, wants to fulfil his child’s wish of getting a Jersey but in the process comes face to face with his heroic past and is forced to decide if he will rise to the occasion and become a symbol of hope or continue to live a life as a loser?”

The actor who played the lead in the Telugu movie was actor Nani, who garnered a lot of praise for this movie in the South. Fans who watched the video commented that they hoped Shahid would be able to deliver the same level of performance as Nani.

Jersey will release in theatres on April 14, 2022.

Watch the trailer here: