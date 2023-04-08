ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Shahid, Kriti wrap up their next untitled film about ‘an impossible love story’

The upcoming yet-to-be titled film, which stars Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, was wrapped up recently. The makers also released a snapshot from the movie to mark the occasion.

The picture sees fresh new pair Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon exuding sizzling chemistry while sitting on a bike against the backdrop of a setting sun on the shore. The two actors have worked together for the first time in the film and this translates to the novelty on the screen as well.

The picture also reveals that the untitled film will hit cinemas sometime in October. The tagline ‘An impossible love story’ amps up the curiosity of the viewers.

The film has been produced by Jio Studios and Maddock Films.

