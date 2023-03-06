ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Shahid Mallya drops an album of 4 songs for ‘Qala’

Singer Shahid Mallya, who is known for songs like ‘Rabba main toh Mar gaya oye’, ‘Daryaa’, ‘Chitta Ve’, ‘Saaiyaan’, and ‘Ikk Kudi’, has sung four songs in the film ‘Qala’.

The singer said that while singing for the film he felt he had been transported to the era of Kishore Kumar and Mohammad Rafi.

Directed by Anvitaa Dutt, music by Amit Trivedi, ‘Qala’ also stars Babil Khan, Tripti Dimri, Swastika Mukherjee, Amit Sial, and Samir Kochhar.

While talking about the album, Shahid said: “Singing for ‘Qala’ took me to the golden era because at that time one singer used to get cast as the voice of an actor, and the audience used to think that the actor himself is singing the song. As Kishore Kumar matches with Amitabh Bachchan, Mohammad Rafi matches with Shammi Kapoor.”

“Singing a song to match with the personality and voice of an actor also becomes challenging for a singer to prepare themselves for that and a versatile singer or a playback singer should mould themselves a way that their voice should match with an actor because that is what a playback singer means,” he said.

The singer said: “There is a lot of competition in the industry and many new singers through reality shows. Among them, grabbing ‘Qala’ was the biggest opportunity for me to come back and now I have no way to look back. I am very grateful for the opportunity and looking forward to making my audience proud through my work.”

