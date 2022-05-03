Fans of Shahrukh Khan are eagerly awaiting his return to the silver screen. The actor was last seen in ‘Zero’, which released in 2018, so his next release ‘Pathaan’ is eagerly awaited by all as it marks Shahrukh’s return to the big screen after four long years.

Given that he has been away for so long, King Khan has dived back into work with three projects. His first, which will release in January 2023 is ‘Pathaan’, which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

Besides this he also has his very first collaboration with blockbuster hit director Rajkumar Hirani. The movie titled ‘Dunki’ also stars Taapsee Pannu and will be releasing in December 2023.

If this wasn’t all, Shahrukh Khan has also signed up with South super star director Atlee who is making his debut in Hindi cinema with this yet to be titled movie. The movie is not a remake but an original and the first short schedule for the movie has already been completed.

It was reported that Shahrukh Khan will be juggling the shoot for Hirani’s and Atlee’s movies simultaneously.

Atlee’s directorial will also mark the debut of South cinema’s popular actress Nayanthara’s Bollywood debut. The movie also stars Priya Mani and Sanya Malhotra.

While a small portion of the movie has been completed, for the major schedule, it is reportedly said that Shahrukh Khan has revised a large portion of the original script. As stated by a source to Bollywood Hungama, “There were some aspects to the script that Shah Rukh was not sure about. He has changed those aspects in the script. The script is now very different from what it was when it came to Shah Rukh.”

As per sources, it seems like Shahrukh Khan is taking quite an interest in this project, especially when it comes to the direction of the movie. The source said, “It’s not like he’s ghost-directing the film. He’s dost-directing it. Atlee is young and relatively new. He is happy to follow Shah Rukh’s advice.”

At 35 years of age Atlee is certainly much younger than other contemporary directors in his genre and this is his first time directing a movie for Bollywood. This ‘Dost’ directing may turn out to be a hit after all!