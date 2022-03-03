Shahrukh Khan is back on the big screen with Pathan – see the teaser

Shahrukh Khan is back in the news for what he does best! He announced the release date and dropped an intense and entertaining trailer for his upcoming movie Pathaan

After a long hiatus of 3 years, Shahrukh Khan is all set to light up the big screen with his latest movie, Pathaan. He shared the trailer and announced the release date of his much awaited movie Pathaan. The movie is set to release on 25 January, 2023 at a cinema near you. The movie will have a simultaneous release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu

Check out the trailer here:

The movie, which also stars John Abraham and Deepika Padukone, has seen a few delays on its way to the silver screen. The original shoot schedules got delayed due to Covid and then again due to the personal turmoil in Shahrukh Khan’s life.

However, after a few hiccups, the movie seems back on track and on schedule to release in January 2023. While that seems still far off, fans of Shahrukh Khan will be delighted with the teaser he dropped yesterday. The new trailer gives the audience an intense and patriotic introduction of Pathaan, our King Khan who makes his grand entrance at the end of the trailer looking exactly like the superstar he is.

This is not the first trailer of the movie. Universal Fox Studios had also released a teaser for Pathaan on December 15, 2021. Check it out here:

If the trailer is anything to go by, this will be an action packed drama. According to the buzz, the movie also has a small cameo from Salman Khan who will reprise his much adored screen persona of Tiger. That’s a double treat for the audience.

Shahrukh’s last appearance as a lease was Zero in 2018; Deepika Padukone was last seen in the intense and much acclaimed Shakun Batra’s Gehraiyaan. John Abraham’s last release was Satyameva Jayate 2.