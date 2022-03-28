Shahrukh Khan had a tumultuous few months following the arrest of his son Aryan Khan. He deliberately stayed out of the limelight and kept his dignity and silence through it all.

Later he dropped the teaser for ‘Pathaan’ and then opened up his twitter for Q&A, making it clear that he will only be talking about work, rather he will only let his work do the talking.

Since then, Shahrukh Khan has generated a lot of buzz around ‘Pathaan’. Currently him and Deepika Padukone are in Spain, shooting for a song and some fight sequences for the movie.

They are reportedly expected to be back in the city by the end of the month. Shahrukh also went viral on social media a couple of weeks ago when his shirtless pictures of him were leaked from the sets of Pathaan. A couple of days ago more pictures went viral where Shahrukh’s eight pack abs prompted even his daughter to say that he is leaving them with no excuses.

And now the latest buzz is that Shahrukh Khan will be doing a cameo in Salman Khan’s ‘Tiger 3’.

The two superstars have been best friends for years with a brief falling out for a few years. But now the friendship seems closer than ever and while their fans can’t wait for them to recreate the ‘Karan-Arjun’ magic (not necessarily a remake of that movie though).

Meanwhile, the superstars are obliging their fans by doing cameos in each other’s movies. Earlier, it was reported that Salman Khan has a cameo in ‘Pathaan’ and the buzz is that he is likely reprising his role of ‘Tiger’, although that is yet to be confirmed.

Now it seems Shahrukh is returning the favour as he too is doing a cameo in Salman Khan’s ‘Tiger 3’. Will he be playing his title role of ‘Pathaan’ in the movie? That remains to be seen. But it will be a delightful crossover for fans of the actors if this turns out to be true.

Shahrukh Khan will reportedly be shooting his cameo for ‘Tiger 3’ in June, in a set in Mumbai. Following his schedule in Spain, Shahrukh Khan will reportedly start shoot for Raju Hirani’s next, while Salman Khan is set to start prep for Sajid Nadiadwala’s ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’ in April.