Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to Kerala’s Trissur on March 5 address party’s rally has been postponed, said state BJP president K.Surendran.

All arrangements for his visit and the party programmes had been finalised when the change in plans came.

Even though the state party unit said that Shah is presently tied up with the post-election activities in the northeast states where the BJP is busy forming governments, speculation is the visit has been postponed as the statewide yatra of the CPI(M) state secretary M.V. Govindan is also reaching Trissur on the day.

Incidentally, Trissur is a stronghold of the BJP as superstar Suresh Gopi put up a spirited fight at the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and also in the 2021 Assembly polls.

The state BJP unit said that Shah will be coming soon.

