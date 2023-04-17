INDIA

Shah’s silence confirms Mhadei water has been diverted: Congress

NewsWire
0
0

Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao on Monday said that the silence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the Mhadei issue during a public meeting in Goa, confirms that the double engine governments have allowed the diversion of the Mhadei water to Karnataka to satisfy the thirst of farmers.

Addressing a press conference, Alemao hit out at the BJP governments for compromising Goa’s interest to garner votes in Karnataka.

Congress leader Yuri Alemao said that Goa has been betrayed by the ‘Bhrasht Jumla Party’ on the Mhadei issue and they have already diverted the water.

“Amit Shah while campaigning in Karnataka was specific to reveal that he has already given the water to Karnataka. Now his silence in Goa has confirmed that he stands with his statements made in Karnataka,” Alemao said.

In January, during a rally in Karnataka’s Belagavi, Amit Shah had said: “Today, I am here to tell you that the BJP at the Centre has resolved the long dispute between Goa and Karnataka over Mhadei and allowed the diversion of Mhadei water to Karnataka to satisfy the thirst of the farmers of many districts.”

“Though Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and other BJP MLAs were present at the meeting, they had no courage to question Amit Shah over Mhadei,” he said.

Alemao said that the BJP has used Mhadei as a political weapon and has hoodwinked the people.

Goa Pradesh Congress Committee president Amit Patkar said that the people of Goa were eager to hear a clarification from Amit Shah. “But he along with Chief Minister Pramod Sawant failed to do so. They did not even mention the issue of Mhadei during the entire public meeting,” Patkar said.

“I think the BJP stands exposed at the public meeting. Both engines have failed. I condemned the act of detaining our workers. For a healthy democracy an opposition should be there, but the BJP is trying to destroy it,” he said.

20230417-194202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    The world’s oldest barbershop comes to Powai

    Financing future for modern learning: Eupheus Learning signs MoU with Varthana

    Minor girl’s nose chopped off for resisting rape

    ‘Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat’ album brings back lethal combo of...