INDIA

Shah’s visit to Delhi Police headquarters cancelled

NewsWire
0
0

Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to the Delhi Police headquarters on Tuesday has been cancelled due to “unavoidable reasons”, Police Headquarters said.

Shah was scheduled to visit the police headquarters to discuss national security, the action plan for 2024, and the security arrangements made available for the G-20 summit.

He also was to felicitate a number of police personnel, who won medals during the Commonwealth Games, national-level competitions and in World Police Fire Games.

20220830-072601

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Clear sky in Delhi

    Goa announces 2 vaccination holidays during Ganesh Chaturthi

    RSS All India Prant Pracharak Baithak in Jhunjhunu from July 7-9

    NIA pushes for death sentence to Yasin Malik