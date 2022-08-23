INDIA

Shailaja’s goof up in Kerala assembly against ex-cabinet colleague Jaleel

NewsWire
0
0

Former state health minister K.K. Shailaja’s goof up on the floor of the Assembly against her former cabinet colleague K.T. Jaleel turned out to be a costly one for both of them.

After ending her speech as she was sitting down, the name of Jaleel as the next to speak was called by the Speaker.

While her mike was still on, hearing Jaleel’s name, she was heard saying to herself, “Oh this man, will he put us in trouble,”.

With the powerful audio system now in operation in the assembly, this statement was caught on the mike and became fodder for the television channels.

With this becoming news and a point of discussion, Shailaja came out with a statement saying that what she said was never against Jaleel.

“It’s improper to conclude the remark was against Jaleel, as it was never like that,” wrote Shailaja in Facebook.

Jaleel of late has been landing in controversies on account of his writings in Facebook which even included where he called Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) “Azad Kashmir” and when it came under attack, he withdrew his post.

20220823-184602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Myntra Fashion Superstar’ Season 3 out on Myntra Studio, Voot; hunt...

    J&K govt terminates Jal Shakti Dept engineer

    Goa polls: More hands to Oppn pump to flush out BJP,...

    Chhota Rajan discharged in MCOCA case by Mumbai Court