Actor Shailesh Lodha became a household name as Taarak Mehta in the popular sitcom TV show, ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’. The show has been making audiences laugh for nearly 14 years and it has now gained the position as the longest running sitcom.

Shailesh Lodha aka Taarak Mehta has been in the news lately because it was speculated that after so many years, he has apparently decided to quit the popular show and start another show.

Now it seems these rumours are confirmed as the actor himself took to his Instagram to share a promo of his upcoming show, which is reportedly a poetry show, titled, ‘Waah Bhai Waah’.

It seems like Shailesh Lodha will be the host of the show.

Sharing the promo on his Instagram, Shailesh wrote, “Maa Saraswati aur Baala Sati maa ke aasheesh ne Hindi kavita ka manch diya…. Jeevan mein jo kuch bhi bana kavita ke manch se bana…. Hindi kavita ka putr hone ke naate, kavita se kisi bhi roop mein sambandh hona mere liye na keval santushti balki nishtha ka vishay hai…. behad vinamrata ke saath aaj raat 9 baje se har raat prastut hai kavitaon aur shaayaree ka ek vishesh show. “Waah Bhai Waah” …shemaaroo TV aur Voot par….. aap sabhee ke aashirvaad aur sneh ka aakaankshee hoon.”

(Maa Saraswati and Baala Sati maa’s blessings have given us the stage for Hindi poetry, whatever I am today, is because of this stage of poetry. Given that I am a son of poetry, being associated with Hindi poetry in any capacity not only brings me satisfaction but is also how I can show my loyalty. I am therefore, with great humility, presenting to you a show specially dedicated to Poetry every night at 9 PM. “Waah Bhai Waah” On Shemaroo TV and Voot. I seek your affection and your blessings for this show).

In a recent conversation with ETimes, Shailesh Lodha spoke about his upcoming show and shared that as he was a poet himself, poetry was something which was very close to his heart.

He said, “I am grateful that the channel has decided to come up with a show like this to promote the poets from our country and their talent. I am sure that the audiences will love the show and leave them spellbound.”

‘Waah Bhai Waah’ will be a fusion of poetry and comedy. The show will provide a platform for the new generation of talented poets to showcase some creative, entertaining and amusing poetry. The show is set to air on Shemaaroo TV as well as Voot at 9 PM every night.