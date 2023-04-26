INDIA

Shaista managing Atiq’s financial empire: Police sources

Police officials probing the Umesh Pal murder in Prayagraj are now using the “economic route” to reach Shaista Parveen, wife of slain Atiq Ahmad and an accused in the case.

According to police sources, Shaista has information about her husband’s massive wealth and property acquired in the past four decades.

“We have information that Shaista is desperately trying to hold on to the wealth and ensure that she saves it for her sons. We are now probing sources that helped the family get these properties, many of which may be ‘benami’. The police carried out raids at Sallahpur and Hatwa villages of Prayagraj. Atiq Ahmed’s brother Ashraf’s in-laws’ house is also in Sallahpur village,” said a police official.

Sources said that Atiq had acquired properties in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Hyderabad and Shaista may be hiding in one of these places, along with some other women of Atiq’s family who are also accused in the Umesh Pal murder case.

Atiq also made investments in diamond mining, dairy and other projects in Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi and even in Mumbai. Shaista Parveen has knowledge about these properties.

Officials say that Shaista and Ashraf’s wife Zainab Rubi may be changing locations frequently to avoid arrest while locals in Chakia area claim the duo may be observing the period of ‘iddat’ (over three months of seclusion after husband’s death) in hiding.

Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were shot dead by three assailants in full public view while they were being taken for a medical check-up at a hospital in Prayagraj on April 15 night.

