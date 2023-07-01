Mahi V. Raghav, the director of the streaming series ‘Shaitan’, has shared that although the show is about gangsters, he intended to present a human drama through the series.

The director told IANS that he didn’t want the series to look very gloomy like ‘Satya’ or ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ or any other regular gangster film.

He said: “This was not about the rise and fall of a gangster. I wanted to tell a human drama, filled with vibrant colours. If you go look around a slum or any undeveloped place you will see how they dress up richly and how colourful they are. Even if you look at their houses, it is lively. ‘Shaitan’ shows how vibrant lives are, keeping the rawness intact as such.”

He further spoke about the second part of the series with IANS: “In the second part, we will keep the theme and tone, very similar to the first part of Shaitan. As the first part of the story of Shaitan has ended well, we will have to figure out another ‘Shaitan’ that comprises a crime story, people, and family.”

The director shared that crime was something that he knew very little about. Initially, when he started writing ‘Shaitan’, he just wanted to attempt a violent crime genre and the initial idea came to him when he was watching the show ‘Mindhunter’.

“It has nothing to do with ‘Mindhunter’ in terms of the story or narrative, but when I saw through it- the story of an FBI Unit who interviews all the criminals to solve a present case, one common thing I found was that most of the criminals were the victims of the hate crime of the society – victims of child abuse or violent childhood. That was the element that triggered ‘Shaitan’,” he added.

‘Shaitan’ is available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

