Shaji Prabhakaran was re-elected as the president of Football Delhi (Delhi Soccer Association) after defeating his nearest rival Anuj Gupta 55-21 in the Annual General Meeting (AGM) held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on Sunday.

The third candidate for the presidential post Anadi Barua only got seven votes in the election. Besides Prabhakaran, who will now be acting as the president of Football Delhi for the second time in a row, Liaqat Ali was elected as the treasurer.

In the AGM, six vice-presidents including Bhagwan Singh Negi, Rizwan Ul Haq, Jagdish Chander Malhotra, N.K Bhatia, Sharafatullah, Sqd. Ldr. S.K. Singh were also elected. However, the two women candidates for the executive council members Dr. Abha Jain (Convener) and Dr. Sayema Ahmed (Executive Member) were elected unopposed.

The elections were supervised by Retd. High Court Judge, Anjana Prakash, Supreme Court Advocate, Mahesh Thakur and Advocate Ayush Sinha and the All India Football Federation’s observer Lt. Col. BMR Mehta.

