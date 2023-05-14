New Delhi, May 14 (IANSlife) Put your barman hat on and enjoy the poison of your choice while you kick back and unwind with your loved ones, whether it’s a martini with a twist, a summery whisky concoctioan or an Indian-inspired beverage. Try these recipes from Pernod Ricard India!
ABSOLUT ESPRESSO MARTINI
Ingredients
Ice Cubes
1 1/2 Parts Absolut Vodka
3/4 Part Kahlua
3/4 Part Espresso
3 Whole Coffee Beans
Method
Fill a cocktail shaker with ice cubes
Add 1 1/3 Parts Vodka, 2/3 Part Kahlua, and 2/3 Part Espresso
Shake well to get the foam on top, and strain it into a cocktail or martini glass. Garnish by placing three coffee beans on top
ABSOLUT COSMOPOLITAN
Ingredients
Ice Cubes
1 1/3 Parts Absolut Citron
2/3 Part Triple Sec
2/3 Part Lime Juice
2/3 Part Cranberry Juice
1 Twist Orange Zest
Method
Fill a shaker with ice cubes
Add all ingredients
Shake and strain into a cocktail glass. Garnish with an orange zest twist
BALLANTINE’S COLD BREW KICK
Ingredients
35 ml Ballantine’s Finest Whisky
15 ml coffee liqueur (Kahlua)
Cold Brew Coffee
5 ml sugar syrup
Method
Fill a shaker with ice
Pour in Ballantine’s Finest, coffee liqueur, and simple syrup. Top with cold-brew coffee
Shake it up
Serve for the perfect wake-up call
BALLANTINE’S SUMMER PITCHER
Ingredients
100 ml Ballantine’s Finest Whisky
25 ml Fresh Lemon Juice
25 ml Lillet Blanc (Substitute: sweet white vermouth)
400 ml Lemon Soda
1 Lemon
Green Grapes
Method
Fill your jug with 15-20 ice cubes
Add a handful of Lemon Slices and halved Green Grapes
Pour in 100 ml of Ballantine’s Finest, 25 ml of fresh lemon juice, 25 ml Lillet Blanc
Top with 400 ml of Lemonade
Give it a good stir and pour out a round
L77 KASHMIRI SAFFRON SOUR
Ingredients
Longitude 77 Indian Single Malt Whisky – 60 ml
Kashmiri Saffron Syrup – 30 ml
Lime Juice – 20 ml
Egg White / Magic Velvet – 3 drops
1 Lemon
Green Grapes
Garnish
Kashmiri Chilli Oil
Kashmiri Saffron Strands
Method
Add all ingredients in a cocktail shaker, dry shake
Add ice and shake well
Fine strain in a chilled Nick & Nora glass
Garnish with saffron/chili oil using a dropper
L77 RATNAGIRI ALPHONSO MANGO SMASH
Ingredients
Longitude 77 Indian Single Malt Whisky – 60ml
Alphonso Mango Juice (aamras) – 20ml
Lime Juice – 15ml
Mint Syrup – 20ml
Cow Milk – 30ml
Garnish
Slice of Ratnagiri Alphonso Mango/Mango Leather (Aam Papad)
Method
Add all ingredients in a cocktail shaker (except milk), add ice, and shake well
Strain & add milk, allow this to settle. Filter through a coffee filter
Serve in an Old-Fashioned glass with Ice Block, Garnish with Aam Papad
