Despite Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan bowling only 12 overs in the first innings and not rolling his arm over in the second innings of the first Test against India due to shoulder and rib injury, bowling coach Allan Donald said the left-arm spin all-rounder will be present to bowl in the second Test at Dhaka.

“Shakib is okay, he will bowl. He was bruised and battered in the one-day game here, but he has gone through that. He is available for selection, and available to bowl,” he said in the pre-match press conference.

Donald added that in place of injured Ebadot Hossain, Taskin Ahmed will be taking his place in the playing eleven. “It will be the same three spinners and welcoming back Taskin. Khaled as well. Sorry to the selectors but I am talking out of the room a little bit. That’s what I can see happening.”

“Good news is that Shakib is good to go. Looking at the pitch, I think he will very much come into play. Taskin is good to go. He wanted to play the last Test but he was very much short of a gallop in terms of rhythm. The build-up in the last Test was crucial for him. He is looking forward to the contest.”

Donald remarked Bangladesh cannot afford to let India off the hook, something which happened in their 188-run defeat at Chattogram. On the opening day of the first Test, India were 48/3 in the first innings, but managed to post 404 and bowled the hosts’ out for 150, which set the base for their victory.

“You got one chance to cash in. You win the toss, hopefully bat first, make 350 or 380. I am guessing what the value of that first innings score might be. Pitch looks fairly dry so you have to cash in first innings.”

“It is your only chance to set the Test match up in the first innings. If we bowl, we have also shown that in the first innings when we had India 48 for three. We dropped couple of tough chances but we cannot drop at this level. Then you get put to the sword.”

“From a complete bowling line-up, we created chances. We kept the run-rate just above three. Test matches in Chittagong go long periods without much happening. When those chances come, you have to take it. The dropped catch by Ebadot (sorry Ebadot!) are kind of mistakes that we can’t make.”

“It takes such a long time to build pressure and be patient, resilient and creative, game seems to be going nowhere. You just have to stick at it, and take that half-chance. That’s the brutality of Test cricket. We have to be much more clinical in that area.”

Donald pointed out that the way Bangladesh batted in the second innings, where debutant opener Zakir Hasan got a century and Shakib made an attacking 84, should be the way forward for the hosts.

“We want to win. It doesn’t matter where you play India, you put that in your highest order of achievements. We know 150 didn’t cut it for us. We have spoken about the values of our partnership. We need to be much more resilient, which we showed in the second innings. We are desperate to win. A lot of people including me wants to go home for a delayed Christmas with a win under our belt.”

“The second innings batting is a blueprint for us. The young man has surprised many. It is the first time I have seen Zakir. I love his attitude, boldness and attacking mindset. He has come to play. He showed that he can take on the very best bowlers. He has been a terrific breath of fresh air. He backs himself.”

