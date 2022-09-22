SPORTSCRICKETSOUTH ASIA

Shakib misses out as Bangladesh name squad for UAE tour

Bangladesh will be without the services of their skipper Shakib Al Hasan for the tour of UAE, as they amp up preparations for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia.

Shakib misses out on the 17-member squad due to his ongoing participation in the Caribbean Premier League. In Shakib’s absence, Nurul Hasan, who is returning from a finger injury will lead the side.

The squad is mainly made up of players named in the team for the T20 World Cup in October. But in Shakib’s absence, Bangladesh have included three of the four reserve players who have been named on standby for Australia.

Leg-spinner Rishad Hossain gets a maiden senior call-up. Batter Soumya Sarkar also gets a recall, having last played a T20I in November 2021. Left-arm pacer Shoriful Islam has also been included in the 17-member squad.

Bangladesh will depart for UAE on September 22 and play a two-match T20I series against the hosts. The two matches are scheduled to take place on September 25 and 27. The squad will return to Bangladesh on September 28 to continue their preparations for the marquee event in Australia, before departing for New Zealand for their T20I tri-series against the Blackcaps and Pakistan.

Bangladesh squad: Nurul Hasan (c), Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Litton Das, Yasir Ali, Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Nasum Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Soumya Sarkar, Rishad Hossain

