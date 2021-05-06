Bangladesh and Rajasthan Royals fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman said that he and Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan have reached home from India after the postponement of the 2021 Indian Premier League.

Rahman tweeted a photo of him and Shakib in a chartered flight. “Alhamdulillah, we have safely [reached] back in Bangladesh without any trouble. I would like to thank @rajasthanroyals and @KKRiders franchises for making it happen. I would also like to thank our health ministry for it’s contribution,” he said in his tweet.

The 2021 IPL had to be postponed indefinitely earlier this week after multiple Covid-19 cases came up within the tournament bio-bubble. The tournament itself was taking place amidst the deteriorating condition of the healthcare system in the country due to the second wave of the pandemic.

The Australian participants in the league had earlier in the day departed for Maldives while eight of the 11 England cricketers had reached their country on Wednesday.

–IANS

