SPORTSCRICKETSOUTH ASIA

Shakib returns as Bangladesh announce squad for first Test against Sri Lanka

NewsWire
0
0

Bangladesh will be boosted by the return of veteran all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan to the squad when they take on Sri Lanka in the two-Test home series beginning at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on May 15.

The series will be played under the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 cycle, where Sri Lanka are currently placed fifth with a point percentage of 50 per cent while Bangladesh are second-last from the bottom at eighth with 16.66 per cent.

Shakib, a veteran of 59 Tests scoring 4000-plus runs and taking 215 wickets, missed the two-match Test series against South Africa due to personal reasons. The Tigers missed the services of their ace all-rounder in the series they lost 2-0, which included two disappointing fourth-innings showings where they were dismissed for 53 and 80 respectively.

Shoriful Islam’s inclusion will be subject to fitness. He also missed the series against South Africa due to an ankle injury. Taskin Ahmed, who sustained a shoulder injury during the first Test against the Proteas, remains unavailable as he continues his recovery.

The Bangladesh squad led by Mominul Haque has a good blend of experience and youth, with the likes of Rejaur Rahman Raja and Shohidul Islam waiting in the ranks for their maiden Test caps.

Sri Lanka will arrive in Bangladesh on May 8 and will play a two-day practice game before the first Test commences in Chattogram. The action will then move to Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka for the second Test on May 23.

Bangladesh squad: Mominul Haque (c), Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Liton Das, Yasir Ali, Taijul Islam, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Ebadot Hossain, Khaled Ahmed, Nurul Hasan, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Shohidul Islam, Shoriful Islam (subject to fitness).

20220424-153605

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    IPL Mega Auction: Hooda and Krunal would be a good pair,...

    Women’s World Cup: A shade disappointed with the way we finished,...

    T20 World Cup: Hasaranga, Nissanka put Sri Lanka on top after...

    Organise more A tours; bring back longer format for women’s domestic...