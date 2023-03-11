ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Shakira breaks 14 Guinness World Records with song aimed at ex-boyfriend

NewsWire
0
0

Singer Shakira has broken a whopping 14 Guinness World Records following the release of her brutal diss track aimed at her ex-boyfriend.

The Colombian songstress, 46, and Bizarrap have made history with their song Music Sessions Vol. 53, topping the charts, reports ‘Mirror.co.uk’.

After collaborating with the 24-year-old Argentinian DJ and producer, real name Gonzalo JuliAin Conde, the pair bagged a No.1 together as well as four Guinness World Records titles.

The song was released on YouTube on January 12 and takes aim at Shakira’s ex, Gerard Pique.

“I’m worth two 22’s. You traded a Ferrari for a Twingo,” Shakira sings. “You traded a Rolex for a Casio… A lot of gyms, but work your brain a little bit too.”

‘Mirror.co.uk’ said that it set the record for most viewed Latin track on YouTube in 24 hours with 63,000,000 and then became the fastest Latin track to reach 100 million views on YouTube.

It also managed to earn the record for most streamed Latin track on Spotify in 24 hours with 14,393,342 plays.

By the end of the first week, that number grew to a huge 80,646,962, also making the song the most streamed Latin track on Spotify in one week.

The musical duo were greeted backstage at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon by Official Adjudicator Michael Empric, who presented them both with their certificates.

20230311-180603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 16 years after rape conviction

    Late night hosts unpack Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at Oscars

    Mike Tyson seen in wheelchair after saying his death is coming...

    When Austin Butler was pranked by Quentin Tarantino on ‘Once Upon...