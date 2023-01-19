Shakira found evidence that her husband Gerard Pique was cheating on her from her missing jam jar, according to a new report.

The Colombian-born star reportedly became suspicious when she realised her jam jar was disappearing after she returned from traveling because the soccer star and their kids all hate jam.

The rest is history as the former couple confirmed in a joint statement last June that they were separating after being together for 11 years, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Shakira appears to allude to the cheating discovery in a music video. In the accompanying visuals for her and Rauw Alejandro’s single ‘Te Felicito’, she can be seen opening a refrigerator, only to discover Rauw’s head on a platter.

Following their split, Gerard has been publicly seen with his new girlfriend Clara Chia Marti. A fan noticed that Clara was featured in a Zoom interview that Gerard did from home back in 2021. Following the revelation, Shakira was reportedly “devastated to learn that this woman clearly felt at home in the house they shared with their children.”

At the time, the ‘Hips Don’t Lie’ singer was away travelling with their children when he conducted the zoom interview.

“They were very much still together at that time. It’s devastating for her to learn that this affair had been going on for a lot longer than she imagined,” an informant spilled.

Their split has since turned nasty, with Shakira appearing to shade the Spanish athlete on her song ‘Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol 53’.

