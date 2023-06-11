ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Shakira drops new hint of dating F1 racer Lewis Hamilton amid romance rumours

Shakira has reignited rumours she is dating Formula 1 racing driver Lewis Hamilton after the pair were spotted looking rather cosy for the second time in a week.

The ‘Hips Don’t Lie’ singer, who split from her footballer ex Gerard Pique in June last year, attended the Spanish Grand Prix in Barcelona, which saw former world champion Lewis finish runner-up, reports Mirror.co.uk.

Later in the day they were spotted stepping out for a meal together, which was reported as a one-off meeting of friends in some quarters. However, fast forward a few days and the duo were at it again – this time with Lewis snapped picking the Colombian beauty up in a speedboat from her home in Miami, Florida.

Although a third-party was present in the form of Lewis’ pal, Miles Chamley-Watson, speculation is now growing that the two high-profile celebs are romantically involved.

A source close to the duo told People they were “growing closer”.

“They’re spending time together and in the ‘getting to know you’ stage. It’s fun and flirty,” the source explained, quoted by Mirror.co.uk.

Shakira, 46, meanwhile, recently offered a cryptic clue herself into where her mind and heart are at, as she told Mexican newspaper Milenio: “I’m rediscovering the material I’m made of and also wanting to find that.”

