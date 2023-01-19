ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODHOLLYWOOD

Shakira is raising a wall between her and ex Gerard Pique’s mom’s house

‘Waka Waka’ hitmaker Shakira’s split from Spanish football player Gerard Pique has been hitting the headlines following the release of her epic diss track.

The former couple announced the end of their 11-year relationship via a joint statement last year, but that’s the very last time the two global stars have put on a united front post-split, reports ‘Mirror.co.uk’.

Recently, she released a diss track on YouTube called BZRP Music Sessions #53, which had her mentioning his new girlfriend Clara Chia Marti and her former mother-in-law Montserrat Bernabeu. She also set up a life size witch decoration on the balcony of her home which reportedly looks over Gerard’s mum’s home.

According to ‘Mirror.co.uk’, the drama doesn’t end there as it was recently reported by Spanish newspaper ‘Marca’ that Shakira has been constructing a wall to separate her home.

The outlet reported that a TV camera had seen a cement mixer working around the Ojos Asi singer’s house in Barcelona.

Following the split announcement, it was reported Gerard had struck up a romance with then 22-year-old Clara Chia Marti – something Shakira wasn’t too happy about.

Meanwhile, Shakira’s new song has already made $512,000 from YouTube, $500,000 from Amazon, $360,000 from Spotify and $1.2million from Apple. These figures will only increase as time goes by.

