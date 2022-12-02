ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Shakti Arora adopts his on-screen beard look in real life

‘Kundali Bhagya’ actor Shakti Arora has decided to adopt the beard look of his character in real life. The actor prefers to have a clean-shave look or a rugged beard look but for his on-screen personality Arjun Suryavanshi, he has to keep a properly trimmed beard, and now he is becoming fond of this style.

He says: “Previously, I used to be all clean-shaved or keep a rugged beard look. Now, in order to look a bit mature on-screen for Arjun’s role in Kundali Bhagya, I have recently started growing my beard. It has become a habit for me to trim each day for the shoot.”

Shakti has worked in the TV shows such as ‘Dill Mill Gayye’, ‘Tere Liye’, ‘Pavitra Rishta’, ‘Yeh Hai Aashiqui, ‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’, and also participated in dance reality shows like ‘Nach Baliye 7’, ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9’, and many more.

The actor adds that he is loving his look in the show and thus has decided to keep the same style in his real life.

“Honestly, I adore Arjun’s beard style. I am so in love with it that I have decided to maintain Arjun’s look in real life as well,” he adds.

‘Kundali Bhagya’ airs on Zee TV.

