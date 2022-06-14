‘Kundali Bhagya’ the very popular Zee TV show, which is a spin off from it’s former equally popular show, ‘Kumkum Bhagya’ has got its audiences hooked with the many twists and turns in the lives of their lead characters Preetha and Karan’s lives.

There has been a lot of drama and some great big reveals in the show where evil plots were foiled and the central characters were in for some shocking news. Meanwhile the makers of the show are adding to the excitement levels as they are changing up the narrative of the show by adding a five-year leap to the show.

As soon as the show takes the time leap, audiences will be introduced to a brand-new character, Arjun, and the actor stepping into the shoes of this character is popular TV actor, Shakti Arora who is coming back to TV after a hiatus of 3 years.

As per reports, Arjun’s entry in ‘Kundali Bhagya’ is set to wreak havoc in the lives of Preetha and her family, the Luthras.

A while ago it was reported that Dheeraj Dhoopar who plays the lead role of Karan on the show is leaving for personal reasons and Shakti Arora will be replacing him. However, the makers have decided to twist the story line and introduce Shakti as a new character Arjun, instead of simply replacing the actor and having him play the same role as Dheeraj Dhoopar.

Speaking about his entry on the show, actor Shakti Arora reportedly said, “I feel incredibly blessed to be a part of such a popular show on TV, a show that the public adores and appreciates so much. I have worked with Zee TV in the past as well, so it is like a homecoming for me. Having been away from TV for nearly 3 years, I am really eager to get started. I hope I can live up to the expectations and responsibilities that come with stepping into a show as popular as Kundali Bhagya.

He further added, “My character, Arjun, has some grey shades and he is someone who wants to create trouble for Preeta and the Luthras. Having said that, I feel he has a lot of layers that the viewers will understand as the story progresses, and I am sure the role will be a great challenge for me. It is the kind of role that I have not played till now, and I hope that my fans will enjoy watching me in this new avatar and character.”