Shakti Kapoor says Shraddha, Ananya earned fame though hard work

Bollywood actor Shakti Kapoor reveals how his daughter Shraddha Kapoor and Chunky Panday’s daughter Ananya Panday have to work tirelessly to establish themselves in the entertainment industry. He shares that to earn name and fame one need to work hard and there is no easy way to do so.

He said: “I must say if you don’t work hard in your life, then you can’t become an inspiration for others. In fact, our daughters – Ananya and Shraddha, have become popular faces in the film industry all because of their hard work and struggle. It is not because they are daughters of Chunky Panday and Shakti Kapoor.”

Shakti further recalls how Shraddha gave her best to do well in Remo D’Souza’s directorial film ‘ABCD 2’.

20220828-112403

