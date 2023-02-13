ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Shakti Mohan, Himansh Kohli’s ‘Daayein Baayein’ sets V-Day mood

NewsWire
0
0

Choreographer Shakti Mohan and actor Himansh Kohli’s new collaboration ‘Daayein Baayein’ was released on Monday, which perfectly set the Valentine Day mood.

The track brings together elements of romance and fun, and teases the hopeless romantic souls. Serene shoot location and the cool hookstep makes the video a fun watch.

Talking about the song, Himansh said, “I’m quite thrilled to check out the reaction of the audience. The track has been shot in a beautiful location and I have thoroughly enjoyed the shoot. Now I just look forward to the love and support of my fans and well wishers.”

The song, composed by Goldeie Sohel, has been crooned by Yaseer Desai, and has the vibe of a romantic qawwali.

Shakti Mohan said, “This collaboration was fun and we enjoyed each and every moment of it. It’s Valentine’s mood and nothing could be a better occasion to take this love-filled song to my lovely fans.”

The song ‘Daayein Baayein’ is out on Saregama’s YouTube channel.

20230213-192604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Uma Thurman ‘doesn’t see’ Kill Bill 3 happening soon

    Dhoni to be seen in new age graphic novel ‘Atharva –...

    Pooja Hegde: The idea is to do good work, prove your...

    Tejasswi Prakash once again grabs the eyeballs with her fake accent...