Shakuni Mama form 'Mahabharat' Sarabjeet Singh passes away at 78

Veteran actor and film-maker Sarabjeet Singh alias ‘Gufi’ Paintal – the elder brother of the noted comedian Kanwarjit Singh Paintal – passed away due to old-age related problems here on Monday, Bollywood sources said.

Gufi was 78 and is best remembered for his role as the cunning ‘Shakuni Mama’ in the mega-teleserial by the late B. R. Chopra, ‘Mahabharat’ (1988-1990) which was a rage on Doordarshan.

Born on October 4, 1944 in the pilgrim town of Tarn Taran in Punjab, he also worked in films like ‘Rafoo Chakkar’, ‘Dillagi’, ‘Des Pardes’, ‘Suhaag’, and more, besides nearly 18 teleserials in various genres and roles.

Last week, his nephew and actor Hiten Paintal had told mediapersons that his uncle Gufi was serious and had been rushed to a private hospital in Andheri for heart and kidney related problems.

