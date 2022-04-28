ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOOD

‘Shakuntalam’ producer Neelima Guna’s heartfelt birthday wishes for Samantha

NewsWire
0
2

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who turned a year older on Thursday, will play a queen in her upcoming film ‘Shakuntalam.’ The producer of the mythological love saga, Neelima Guna, took to social media to wish Samantha a happy birthday.

Neelima Guna shared a stunning image from Gunasekhar’s directorial ‘Shakuntalam,’ writing, “Happy birthday to the ethereal ‘Shakuntala’ from ‘Shakuntalam’!! #MythologyforMillennials”.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is dressed in a fairy-like white gown and poses in a rock garden surrounded by black swans, creating a stunning frame in the picture released on her birthday.

This is the first time Samantha will be seen in a role based on a mythological character, while the movie also marks the ‘Majili’ actress’ first pan-India film. The film, directed by Guna Sekhar, will be released soon.

Dev Mohan plays King Dushyant, and Kabir Singh Duhan portrays King Asura. Allu Arha, the youngest daughter of ‘Pushpa’ actor Allu Arjun, will appear in ‘Shakuntalam’ as Prince Bharata.

Samantha, on the other hand, has multiple projects in her kitty, including her multilingual project ‘Yashoda.’

20220428-115204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Horror film ‘Host’ to digitally release on May 7

    Monica Dogra: Have said no to item numbers many times

    Stage set for BAFTA Awards with Rebel Wilson as show host

    I want my family to be the Kapoors of the south:...