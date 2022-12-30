ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Shaleena Nathani decodes styling SRK, Deepika in song ‘Jhoome Jo Pathan’

Celebrity stylist Shaleena Nathani spoke about styling Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in the song ‘Jhoome Jo Pathan’ from the upcoming film ‘Pathaan’.

Nathani said: “For this song we wanted to keep it very different from the first song. The whole vibe of the song was more in the streets, more grungy, more elevated casual stuff. It’s a very put together look – nothing is matched. It’s a lot of mix and matched stuff that I really like.”

She added: “I think it was really nice because we got to see the dance moves and the whole vibe and feel the mood of the song and we got a bit of reference as to how it would be in the streets and the alleys. We just had to bring a lot of grunginess and things that would help the movement of the dance and everything that was a little more easy and cool.”

Shaleena styled both Deepika and SRK in Jhoome Jo Pathaan. She said: “For Deepika we have kept just a white tank and a ripped jeans and really cool pair of boots and for Shahrukh we wanted a bit of drama while at the same time be overly cool in terms of the t-shirts, shirts.”

Shaleena added: “It’s got an element of street grungy style which I think everyone is wearing nowadays. So, the style was very relevant but still wearable clothes. Something that you are able to look at, be able to wear and have access to.”

Directed by Siddharth Anand, YRF’s adrenaline pumping film is set to release on January 25, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

