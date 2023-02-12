ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Shalin, Archana amp up ‘BB16’ finale excitement with their performances

One of the big highlights of the star-studded “Bigg Boss 16” finale on Sunday night will be the shimmering dance performance by finalists Shalin Bhanot and Archana Gautam, who had comedian Bharti Singh rooting for her earlier in the day.

In the promo video, Shalin Bhanot looks dashing in a yellow suit as he dances to “Hai Re Meri Bijlee”, the Vicky Kaushal-Kiara Advani number from “Govinda Naam Mera”. His act will revolve around his relationship with Tina Datta and other members in the house. Of course, Shalin has been urging his fans not to link him romantically with Tina.

Archana Gautam, meanwhile, is seen dressed in a traditional Kathak dancer’s attire as she dances to “Hawaa Hawaai” — a far cry from Sridevi’s body-hugging gown from the immortal ‘Mr India’ number.

20230212-200203

