Shalin Bhanot talks about playing a demon in ‘Bekaboo’

After appearing in ‘Bigg Boss 16’, actor Shalin Bhanot has started his new journey with the fantasy drama ‘Bekaboo’ also starring Eisha Singh and Monalisa.

During an interaction with IANS, he shared his experience on playing a demon in the show, and how he sees TV content evolving with time.

He shared: “I think it is not an achievement, it is a responsibility. It is a blessing and I take it as seriously as I could as an actor because a stalwart like Ekta Kapoor is relying on me, I think I should dedicate 100 per cent to it.”

On talking about his role, he said he found it very challenging: “I am playing a guy who is very coy, polite, under-confident, just an ordinary person with a lot of scars in life. He does not know who he is, and is not at all sure about himself. And then he comes to know suddenly that he is a demon or rakshas and has many powers. My character is all around all of that.”

He further added that he found this role very different, and shared: “It is a completely different and unique character. This is a world that has never been seen before. It is a world that has never been created before. Very unique of its own kinds. It is a story of a demon falling in love with a fairy and being taken to fairyland. So, the entire plot is unique and full of imagination.”

When asked how he looks at TV content changing and evolving with time, he replied: “I don’t see any content by the platform it is coming to. I have seen the biggest movies on my mobile and I have seen the smallest art film or short films on a projector. So for me, the projection doesn’t matter what matters to me, and what means a lot to me is the creators and their conviction and their vision towards that particular world that they have created.”

‘Bekaboo’ airs on Colors.

