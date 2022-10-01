ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Shalin Bhanot wishes to host a reality show like Salman Khan

NewsWire
0
0

TV actor Shalin Bhanot, who is well-known for his negative role in ‘Naagin’, was the third contestant to join the ‘Bigg Boss 16’ house. He amazed the host with his dance moves and also shared with him his wish to host the reality show.

He also said he doesn’t know how to cook, to which Salman replied that Bigg Boss will now make sure he learns to cook inside the house.

The host then asked Shalin if he knew how to clean the house. Shalin replied with a ‘No’. Salman responded by saying Shalin would have to do all this inside the house.

Shalin added that many people interpret him differently, but he is the completely opposite of the negative character he plays in ‘Naagin’.

Shalin has also acted in ‘Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar’, ‘Kulvaddhu’, and done a cameo on the show ‘Kaajjal’. And he has participated in the dance reality show ‘Nach Baliye 4’.

20221002-001403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    IANS Review: A hackneyed action drama, ‘Squad’ fails to impress (IANS...

    ‘Fighter’ director Siddharth Anand on Hrithik Roshan: There’s a hidden filmmaker...

    Singer-composer Shaan’s new song ‘Dil Udeyaa’ out

    High on Bhai: Amit Antil inspired by Salman Khan for ‘Akhada’...