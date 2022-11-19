ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Shalin decides to make voluntary exit from ‘Bigg Boss 16’

NewsWire
0
0

After an ugly fight broke out in the show house between Shalin Bhanot, MC Stan and Shiv Thakare, the voice of ‘Bigg Boss’ had to intervene.

After Stan and Shalin’s fight, housemates were discussing who was wrong between the two. They even discussed if any of them should be ousted from the reality show.

The voice of Bigg Boss called Tina, Shalin and Stan into the confession room. Bigg Boss tried to pacify things between Stan and Shalin. Once Stan and Tina walked out of the confession room, Shalin had a one-on-one conversation with Bigg Boss.

Shalin said that he was afraid for his life in the house. The actor further stated that he wanted to leave the reality show. He was also informed him that he would have to pay a penalty for doing the same. Shalin agreed and announced that he would make a voluntary exit from the show.

20221119-113603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    I think 100 times before I speak, I don’t withdraw anything...

    Suniel Shetty: I made mistakes but that is fine

    The chequered romantic graphs of Kim, Leander

    Siddharth Kumar Tewary, the man behind ‘Mahabharat’, ‘Razia Sultan’ launches YouTube...