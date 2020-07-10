How Shalini Kapoor & Rohit Sagar keep their love story ‘fresh’

Telly couple Shalini Kapoor and Rohit Sagar have been married for 12 years, but they say they act like teenagers in love.

“We have completed 12 years of our wedding but still I feel as if I’m his girlfriend and we are yet to make our relationship official,” said the “Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum” actress.

“We are parents to one young daughter, so our romance in the house goes on secretly. It’s the funny part of our relationship. We feel like teenagers romancing, afraid of the society. Our love story is still fresh. Our marriage is a blessing for me,” added Shalini, known for featuring in television shows like “Qubool Hai” and “Swaragini”.

Actor Rohit finds Shalini an understanding, mature and a very joyful soul.

“I’m thankful to this super kid who can rule my house. She is my sunshine, my luck. I’m thankful to her as we have managed to complete twelve years as a couple,” he said.