Shallow fog in Delhi, AQI in very poor category

New Delhi, Jan 11 (IANS) The national capital region (NCR) on Saturday witnessed shallow fog in most of the regions as Delhi recorded a minimum of 5.8 degrees Celsius, two degrees below average season.

The maximum temperature will hover around 18 degrees Celsius.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the NCR would continue to witness shallow fog in the coming days. According to IMD officials, the visibility in morning was up to 800 meters and humidity was 91 per cent.

At least 26 Delhi-bound trains were delayed by up to one to five hours on Saturday.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded under the ‘very poor’ category.

According to the Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting (SAFAR), the overall air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded at 302 on Saturday morning.

