Actress Shama Sikander will be seen in the music video “Hawa karda” and the track is set to reach the audience on April 15. The song stars Shama alongside Gaurav Bajaj.

The track is sung by Afsana Khan and Sahil Syndicate. The music is by Geet and the lyrics have been done by Raas. The video of the song is directed by Dhwani Gautam and Alok Thakur.

“It’s a fun song, a peppy and trendy number. I am sure the young guns around are going to love it. We shot it with the utmost respect to all protocols and we wrapped up pretty quick,” Shama says.

The actress, who is known for her role of Pooja in the TV series “Yeh Meri Life Hai”, can’t wait for the audience reaction.

“(I am) Waiting for the song to come out and the audience’s reaction to it. I am happy to be able to work during such times where people have no work and are seeing some really difficult days,” she says.

–IANS

