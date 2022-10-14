SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

Shami replaces Bumrah in India’s Men’s T20 World Cup Squad; Siraj, Shardul remain with the team as reserves

NewsWire
0
0

The national selectors have picked seasoned pacer Mohammed Shami as a replacement for Jasprit Bumrah, who had to pull out of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia starting on Sunday. India will open their campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 23.

“The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Mohammed Shami as Jasprit Bumrah’s replacement in India’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup squad. Shami has reached Australia and will link up with the squad in Brisbane ahead of the warm-up matches,” the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) honorary secretary Jay Shah informed in a release on Friday.

Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur have been named as backups and will travel to Australia shortly, the release added.

Bumrah was initially ruled out from the recent three-match T20I series against South Africa due to a back injury.

The 28-year-old Bumrah had picked up a back injury earlier last month, which had ruled him out of the Asia Cup. He returned for the three-match T20I Series against Australia, which India won 2-1, and picked up a wicket in two matches.

The BCCI Medical team later ruled out the fast bowler from the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup squad. The decision was taken following a detailed assessment and in consultation with the specialists.

India squad for ICC T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami.

20221014-165406

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Williamson returns, Jadhav makes debut for SRH (Ld)

    ECB official suspended over alleged racial slur directed at England legend...

    Pretty good from Varun, he’s going to be a key factor:...

    Ashes, 4th Test: Absolutely fantastic, Usman Khawaja will dominate world cricket,...