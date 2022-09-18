SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

Shami ruled out of T20Is against Australia due to Covid-19, Umesh named replacement

NewsWire
0
0

Senior India fast bowler Mohammed Shami on Sunday has been ruled out of the upcoming T20I series against Australia after testing positive for Covid-19, said the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

The BCCI further said that pacer Umesh Yadav will replace Shami for the three-match series against Australia, starting from September 20 in Mohali. Notably, Umesh recently returned from his county stint with Middlesex in England, due to a quad muscle injury.

“Fast bowler Mohd. Shami will not be able to take part in the upcoming three-day Mastercard T20I series against Australia after testing positive for COVID-19. The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Umesh Yadav as his replacement,” said the BCCI in an official release.

India squad for Australia series: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav.

20220918-130602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    SA v IND, 3rd Test: India bowling attack challenging but we...

    England vs India: Lord’s to turn ‘Red for Ruth’ on Friday

    The Hundred: Deepti shines with all-round performance

    Playing under Dhoni was great learning experience, ultimate goal is to...