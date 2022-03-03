ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOOD

Shanaya Kapoor to make her debut in ‘Bedhadak’ with Gurfateh Pirzada, Lakshya

By NewsWire
Karan Johar announced the feature film debut of Shanaya Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter on Thursday. The film titled ‘Bedhadak’ also stars Gurfateh Pirzada and Lakshya in their debut roles.

The first-look posters of the film, which is to be directed by Shashank Khaitan, were also released by the Dharma Productions Instagram handle.

Shanaya took to her Instagram to share the first look of the film as she wrote, “I am extremely grateful and humbled to join the Dharma Family with #Bedhadak – directed by the brilliant Shashank Khaitan. I can’t wait to kickstart this journey, I need all your blessings and love!”

The moment Shanaya made the big announcement, members of the film fraternity rushed to shower best wishes in the comments section. Sanjay Kapoor wrote, “Love you.” Shanaya’s friend Khushi Kapoor too expressed her excitement with emojis. Others, such as Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, Manish Malhotra, Amrita Arora and Seema Khan were also all praise for the star kid.

