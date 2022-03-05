Shane McDermott appointed Bangladesh’s fielding coach

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Saturday appointed Shane McDermott as their national team’s fielding coach.

BCB appointed Mizanur Rahman as their interim fielding coach for the home series against Pakistan as the board decided not to renew the contract of fielding coach Ryan Cook after the ICC T20 World Cup. Mizanur was then replaced by Rajin Saleh for the home series against Afghanistan though fielding has remained a major concern for the hosts for quite some time now.

Bangladesh head coach Russell Domingo also admitted that dropped catches are hurting his side consistently after the hosts put down nine catches in three ODIs and two T20Is against Afghanistan.

The 41-year-old McDermott has previous experience of working with the BCB having served as the National Academy Head Coach, National Team Fielding Coach and High-Performance Fitness Coordinator between 2006 and 2008, a Cricbuzz report said.

“His (McDermott) present contract will run-up to the end of November 2023. McDermott will join the South Africa-bound squad in Dhaka this week,” BCB said in a statement.

McDermott has coaching experience of over two decades. He was the Sri Lanka team’s fielding coach and Sri Lanka A side’s head coach.

He has also worked with the Australia senior team as its interim assistant coach and fielding coach. In his professional career, McDermott has been involved in various coaching capacities with Western Australia, South Australia, Northern Territory and Cricket Tasmania.

20220305-233804