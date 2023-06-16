ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOODWORLD

Shane Warne miniseries actors injured while filming bedroom scene

NewsWire
0
0

Shooting for the miniseries titled ‘Warnie’, based on legendary Australian cricketer Shane Warne, has come to a halt after the actors, who play the late cricketer and his wife Simone Callahan, were rushed to hospital when a steamy scene they were acting in went wrong.

Alex Williams (33), and Marny Kennedy (29) star as Shane Warne and his wife in the upcoming two-part miniseries.

Marny Kennedy in an interview with The Daily Telegraph said that she and co-star Alex Williams sustained injuries while filming the scene.

She told The Daily Telegraph: “We were going down a corridor and we were meant to push into the bedroom and land on the bed, but we both completely missed the bed and sustained a broken wrist, while her co-star cracked the back of his head open. We ended up sitting in the emergency room together, he with a bandage around his head and me with my wrist strapped.”

The hospital they were taken to was reportedly “for the elderly”, so the two, dressed in their costumes as ‘Warnie’ and his wife, looked out of place.

“It was just Alex and I with our bleached hair, fully still in the wardrobe, sitting there surrounded by elderly residents,” she recalled.

They managed to see the funny side, though, and got mugs made up for the cast and crew with a selfie the pair snapped while waiting in the Emergency Room.

No air date has been given to the controversial ‘Warnie’ TV series.

As per reports, fans have expressed their distaste for the telemovie on social media. The show dramatises Warne’s phenomenal rise, and his spectacular public fall from grace.

The show will see Williams, best known for his portrayal of Julian Assange in Channel 10’s ‘Underground: The Julian Assange Story’, play the cricketing legend, with Kennedy as his wife, and Jacquie Brennan as his mother, Brigitte.

British actress Shanti Kali will play supermodel Liz Hurley, with whom Warne had a high-profile relationship from 2011 to 2013.

20230616-170601

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Emmys 2022: Matthew Macfadyen gets Outstanding Supporting Actor award in a...

    Steven Spielberg’s coming-of-age movie, ‘The Fabelmans’, gets top TIFF award

    Amber Heard tells jurors that Johnny Depp repeatedly hit her

    Oscar 2022: 60 yrs of James Bond celebrated on stage