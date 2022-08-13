SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

Shane Watson, Daniel Vettori replace Herschelle Gibbs, Sanath Jayasuriya in World Giant team

Legends League Cricket has decided replaces Herschelle Gibbs and Sanath Jayasuriya in the World Giant Squad for the special match.

They are replaced by Shane Watson and Daniel Vettori for the match that will be played on September 16 between India vs World as India Maharajas vs World Giants.

Players from across ten foreign countries will be participating in this match. The four teams franchise will be announced soon who will be in franchise format will be competing in the Legends League Cricket Franchise format. Overall 15 matches will be played in this season.

A special match between India Maharajas and World Giants will be played on September 16 at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata and from September 17, the second edition of the Legends League will begin. India Maharajas would be led by Sourav Ganguly while World Giants will be captained by former England skipper Eoin Morgan.

